The main points of Ayah 3 of Surah Al-Ma’idah

SHAFAQNA – In the last part of Ayah 3 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, Allah (SWT) said: “This day I (God) perfected your religion for you, completed My Blessing upon you, and have chosen Islam as your religion.”

In this holy Ayah, it is clearly stated that for the prosperity of people, God completed two tasks.

The religion was perfected. The blessings were completed.

Meaning, for the perfection and completeness the holy Quran considers two concepts. In this holy Ayah, Allah (SWT) explained: From the uncomplete form, the blessings were completed for you (refers to the issue of Imamate and Welayah; the twelve infallible Imams (AS) as successors to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)); and from its uncomplete form, the religion was completed for you (meaning Islam is the completed religion chosen by God for the entire human beings, and there is no other religion will be coming after Islam).