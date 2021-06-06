Photos: Mourning for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S) in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/0513E1C8-97DE-4061-B496-607C0CD02507.jpeg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-06 13:20:202021-06-07 03:12:49Photos: Mourning for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S) in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A), hosted mourners on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the h Imam Sadiq (A.S), the sixth Shia Imam.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
