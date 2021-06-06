Date :Sunday, June 6th, 2021 | Time : 13:20 |ID: 216240 | Print

Photos: Mourning for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S) in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A), hosted mourners on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the h Imam Sadiq (A.S), the sixth Shia Imam.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

