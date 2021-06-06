https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/765376CE-DE6A-4C11-9D4D-96ED8CB5162D.jpeg 788 1181 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-06 13:40:082021-06-06 19:27:21Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ja'far Sadiq (A.S) in Khorasan Seminary
Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ja’far Sadiq (A.S) in Khorasan Seminary
SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony of Imam Ja’far Sadiq (A.S) was held in the presence of scholars, professors and clerics of Khorasan Seminary at the Nawab High Theological School.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
