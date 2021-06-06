Date :Sunday, June 6th, 2021 | Time : 13:40 |ID: 216272 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ja’far Sadiq (A.S) in Khorasan Seminary

SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony of Imam Ja’far Sadiq (A.S) was held in the presence of scholars, professors and clerics of Khorasan Seminary at the Nawab High Theological School.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

