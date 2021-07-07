Glass tents of Al-Abbas’s holy Shrine (A.S) in Karbala (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: To give a distinctive philosophy to the design of the project that is commensurate with the shrine’s owner; Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS), the glass tents have a spiritual significance as each of them represents the tents of the children whose protector was Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS).

The new ceiling of the holy sanctuary has a transparent viewing space by 40% of its total area, and keeping this space open when needed by electrically moving the tents by its control device, and when it is closed, it forms a lighting system for the new expansion of the sanctuary (Sky Light) by saving the electricity consumption during the day and replacing it by the natural sunlight, in order to maintain the same architectural design of the old sanctuary even after covering it.

And they are characterized by the following:

A- The number of the glass tents is of 34 tents.

B- The weight of the glass tents with the glass is 3.5 tons.

C- The used glass for each tents is the following dimensions 6 x 6 m and height of 1.5 meters.

D- The glass is of three layers of a thickness of 3.8 cm with an insulation factor of 0,24.

E- The tents’ glass is divided to five layers interspersed with a gelatine padding to prevent any crash and breaking, in addition to insulation air layers.

F- A layer of nanotechnology material to cover the outer surface of the glass, to prevent the impact of the sand particles on its surface in sandstorms, with a similar color to sky color to reduce the glare of sun’s rays and to highlight the beauty of the glass colors in the face of the sun’s rays, especially with their reflection on the walls and floors of the holy shrine, and also to increasing the lighting to the space and adding an aesthetic touches to it.

G- The glass pieces are easy to install, lightweight, resistant to breakage and to the weather conditions, super-flexible and treated against the ultra-violet rays.

H- The glass is of high durability, high thermal stretch coefficient and high sound and heat insulation.