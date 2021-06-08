Sayed Servants in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The Division of the Sayed Servants of the General Secretariat of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine is considered one of the divisions that has its own peculiarity and active importance that arises from a set of service, awareness, guidance, directive and security roles, in addition to being honored and proud of the commendable lineage of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The division’s official, Sayed. Hashem al-Shami explained to the al-Kafeel Network, saying: “The work of the honorable brothers in this blessed service comes on more than one axis, especially that it lies in being connected to the service of the fathers and grandfathers of this holy place, as well as adhering to the rooting of the heritage and preserving the authenticity, as the honorable visitors are accustomed to the fact that the one who serves the holy shrines is in the form that every member of the division is keen to appear in, so (the special dress) of the Sayed Servants is considered one of the essential things in their important and main presence at the Holy Shrine. ”

He added, “Among the services provided by the division’s cadres are:

– To provide comfort for visitors by following up on the provision of order, cleanliness and purity, and maintaining, cleaning and arranging carpets at the entrances to the Holy Shrine and all the joints of the Holy Shrine. This service doubles during the days of special Ziyarat, official holidays and other religious occasions from Eids, nights of al-Qadr, Thursdays and Fridays, etc.

– Reading the honorable Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) daily on behalf of all those requesting this service through the al-Kafeel Global Network, as well as reading it for the blind, the elderly and all those who request this among the visitors, in addition to reading it on funerals and performing the prayers as requested by the deceased’s family, as well as reading it during the ceremonies and other occasions.

– Maintaining and cleaning libraries with packages of supplications books, arranging them all according to their type and measurement, as well as cleaning and perpetuating Turbah and isolating the damaged ones for re-processing.

– Fumigation and perfuming of the holy sanctuary, especially before prayer times, and during special religious occasions.

– Contributing to the regulation of traffic and flow for distinguished visitors or condolences’ processions.

– Having the honor to revive religious occasions in the joys and sorrows of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and contributing to decorating the grid of the holy shrine with wreaths, as well as covering it with black banners during religious occasions.”

Adding: “There is great synergy between the Sayed Servants division, the public relations department and the religious affairs department, in receiving the honorable guests and in responding to the invitations addressed to the holy shrine, as well as participating in conferences and seminars that are held inside or outside the holy shrine, and being honored by opening or closing the doors of the sanctuary and the holy shrine when needed, especially when washing the floors of the Holy Sanctuary or the courtyard.”

Al-Shami concluded: “Our aspirations are derived from the abundance of the blessed service provided by the Sayed Servants of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and his honorable visitors, and hope remains for workers to achieve success and provide more services to the honorable visitors, to be worthy of the title and the honor of service in this holy shrine. ”