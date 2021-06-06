WHO delays vaccine delivery to Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Afghan health officials were told by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that delivery of three million doses of coronavirus vaccine was delayed till August.



“We are in the middle of a crisis,” Health Ministry Spokesman Ghulam Dastagir Nazari said this week, expressing deep frustration at the global vaccine distribution that has left poor countries scrambling to find supplies for their people.

Over the past month, the escalating pace of new cases has threatened to overwhelm Afghanistan’s health system, already struggling under the weight of relentless conflict. In part, the increase has been blamed on uninterrupted travel with India, bringing the highly contagious Delta variant which was first identified there.

The Delta variant has helped send Afghanistan’s infection rate soaring, hitting 16 provinces and the capital, Kabul, the hardest. This week, the rate of registered new cases reached as many as 1,500 a day, compared to 178 a day on May 1, AlJazeera reported.