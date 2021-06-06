Demise anniversary of late Imam Khomeini (RA) commemorated in Madrid

Iran’s Ambassador to Spain, the Cultural Attaché of Iran in Spain, and the Head of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) Forum in Madrid and a Spanish analyst gave lectures on the late Imam Khomeini’s (RA) personality and viewpoints in the event. The cultural attaché of Iran in Spain Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi gave the keynote address, in which he consoled the audience of the late Imam’s demise anniversary, and focused on the meaning of oppression in the Glorious Qur’an, adding that the reason why Imam Khomeini’s(RA) campaign against oppression was chosen as the title for this commemoration service is that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) revived the culture of campaign against oppression in the world.

“What comes to people’s minds of the concept of oppression is social oppression, that occurs when somebody, or a group is treated unjustly, while in the Glorious Qur’an oppression is of three kinds. “In the Quran when something is not in its proper place justice is not observed and three types of oppression can occur, the first of which is in belief, the second one against a person, and the 3rd against a society. In the second type, oppression of a person against himself, or herself, too, is included,” he added. The Iranian Cultural Attaché said that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) campaigned against all these three types of oppression, and the main axis in his campaign was Almighty Allah, and the need to fully abide by all God’s Commands.