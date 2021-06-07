Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) renowned for his virtues, education and accomplishments

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ja’far ibn Muhammad Al-Sadiq (A.S) was renowned by both Sunni and Shia Muslims for his virtues, education, and accomplishments. Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) was one of those infallible Nufus who were created by God to be models of moral excellence. The particular virtues of the Imam which were recorded by the historians included hospitality, charity, the helping of the needy in secrecy, the fair treatment of poor relatives, forgiveness, patience and fortitude.

Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S), the most prominent scientific character in the human history, is well known for his intelligence and creativity, which we cannot find an end or a limit to. This great intelligent figure holds positive and active share in the establishment of human culture and civilization as well as improving general public lives and enhancing human thoughts.

Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) had very much attention to the distribution of science, culture and the crystallization of the Islamic thoughts in various aspects. His great university, which was seen as a place for one of the most important events of that time, elevated the scientific level; extended the cultural knowledge.

Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S), in his brilliant lectures and researches, touched the issue of monotheism, which is the forefront of the Islamic thought. Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) enriched the Islamic thought with his fabulous maxims and comprehensive expressions in all fields of human life that he used to spread among people.

Among the brilliant intellectual treasures of Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S), his honourable prayers can be mentioned, which are regarded as equal to the prayer-book of his grandfather, Imam Al-Sajjad (A.S), which is considered as the Bible of Muhammad’s (PBUH) family. Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) established a great, independent, complete and comprehensive methodology for his followers, which dealt with advanced jurisprudence that went well with all eras.

The sources and collections of Hadith (tradition) are full of brilliant set of Imam Al-Sadiq’s (A.S) traditions that were narrated from his great ancestor, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the infallible Imams (A.S). Among the many available works of this great superhuman, there were a set of medical instructions and medical prescriptions transferred to his medical students. This evinced his proficiency and skill in this science.

It rarely happened that we read a book regarding Quran Interpretations (i.e. Tafsir) without finding an original idea taken from Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) in interpreting some of the holy verses of Quran. This confirms that Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) had an important emphasis on interpreting the Holy Quran. Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S), with his intelligence and creativity, proved the originality of the fact.

Imam Al-Sadiq’s (A.S) characteristics and personality stand in for the best example of nobility of character and high moral standards, such as forbearance, generosity, mercy and self-denial. One of the unique characteristics of Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) is his tendency to pray and devotion to Allah (SWT).

One of the Imam’s (A.S) most striking characteristics is his purity and his being away from sins, deterioration and deviation. Infallibility is granted from Allah (SWT) to God’s best creatures and to those who are getting closer to God. Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) was the most generous person at his time. He always tried to donate to the poor and the deprived.

Ja’far Al-Sadiq (A.S) was one of the most patient and tolerant teachers of his time. He used to take his classes every day. After his lectures he would listen and reply to the objections of his critics. He had asked his critics, who attended his classes, not to interrupt him during his lectures. They were quite free to ask him any question or raise any objection after the classes were over.

