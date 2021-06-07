Allah (SWT) Will Protect Divine Light

SHAFAQNA- Throughout history, there have been countless attempts to extinguish Allah’s (SWT) light. There are also a vast number of methods used including assassination, abuse, ousting, sanctioning, falsification, etc. Yet as Allah (SWT) promised in his book, “Allah (SWT) will certainly perfect God’s light, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.” (1) this light is protected and will continue to guide mankind through their journey.

Allah (SWT) is free of matter, has no form or physical appearance, and cannot be seen. The light in the mentioned verse and various other verses in the holy Quran means what eliminates darkness and has been applied to different things such as the light of knowledge, faith, guidance, and intellect. The common feature that is found in all the diverse instances of light is that it puts an end to darkness and confusion, brings about enlightenment and clarity, and identifies distinctly the correct path and goal of creation.

Ahlul-Bayt (AS) are the prime example of Allah’s (SWT) light, as without them we have no clue to the path that Allah (SWT) wants us to be on. Therefore, those who Allah (SWT) guided to Divine Light – Allah (SWT) guides whoever God wills to Divine Light (2) -; the followers of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) put their energy into strengthening their relation and connection with Ahlul-Bayt (AS). One of the best ways they do so, is visiting their sacred tombs.

On the 8th of Shawwal in the year 1345 AH (April 21, 1925) and following the fatwa of Abdullah Bulayhad, the Head Judge of Saudis who claimed that visiting graves is a sign of polytheism and illegitimate innovation, the shrines available in Al-Baqi’ were demolished. Al-Baqi’ is the first, oldest, and most important Islamic burial ground that is located in Medina.

In it, four Imams (AS) are buried; Imam Hassan ibn Ali (AS), Imam Ali ibn Al-HussiAn Al-Sajjad (AS), Imam Muhammad ibn Ali Al-Baqir (AS), Imam Ja’far ibn Muhammad Al-Sadiq (AS). There are also other noble ones among the Sahaba and the Tabi’un who are buried in this graveyard. The destruction caused by Wahhabis is a plan to extinguish the light of Allah (SWT). Their wrong action is a crime not only towards Shias but all Muslims, as it was aimed to destroy our Islamic heritage.

(1) Al-Quran -61:8

(2) Al-Quran – 24:35