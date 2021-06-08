Photos: Imam Sadiq’s (A.S) martyrdom anniversary at Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Astan Qods Razavi: Courtyards and porticos of Imam Ridha ‘s(AS) holy shrine have turned into black on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS), the 6th Imam of Shia Muslims and the Founder of the Ja’fari School of Jurisprudence. Black flags and cloths fixed at different places of Imam Ridha’s (AS) holy shrine have give an atmosphere of sorrow on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of the Imam.

Astan Quds Razavi has also programmed some special programs and mourning ceremonies for the pilgrims and neighbors with full observance of health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. Imam Sadiq (AS) was a significant figure in the formulation of Shia Doctrine. The traditions recorded from him are said to be more numerous than all hadiths recorded from all other Shia Imams combined.