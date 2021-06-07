How did Imam Sadeq (AS) explain ‘moderation’?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that when Imam Sadeq (AS) recited Ayah 67 of Surah Al-Furqan: “Those who, when they spend, are not extravagant and not niggardly, but hold a just balance between those (extremes)” Imam (AS) picked up some pebbles from the ground and hold them tightly in his hand so that none fell out; the sixth Shia Imam (AS) then said: This is the same as niggardly and tightness. The second time Imam (AS) picked up some more pebbles and opened his blessed hand in a way that all of them fell out and none remained in his hand, and then said: This is the same as wastefulness. For the third time Imam (AS) picked up some more pebbles and opened his hand in a way that some of them fell on the ground and some remained in his blessed hand and said: This is the same as moderation (a just balance between the two previous cases) [1].

[1] Goftar-e-Ma’asoomeen, Nasir Makarem Shirazi, Vol. 3, Page 101.