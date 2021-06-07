What happens if Ahlul Bayt (AS) are not followed properly?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ people, look at the Ahlul Bayt (AS) of your Prophet (PBUH), walk on the same direction as they walk, put steps on their steps, they will never lead you out of the way of guidance, and (they) do not take you back to indignity and destruction. If they remain silent, you do the same, and if they rise up, you do the same, do not overtake them otherwise you will be deviated and do not lag behind otherwise you will be destroyed [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 97.