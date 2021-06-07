Urdu translation of Quran published in egypt

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A new Urdu translation of the Holy Quran was published in Egypt.

The Supreme Islamic Affairs Council, affiliated to Egypt’s Awqaf Ministry, has had the translation published, ahlmasrnews website reported.

Abdul Nazir Khan and Vahid Hassan al-Azhari are the translators of the work and Ahmed Mohammad al-Qazi, head of the Urdu Language Department of Al-Azhar University’s Faculty of Languages and Translation is the chief editor.

Egypt’s Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa has written a preface for the book. According to the Supreme Islamic Affairs Council, the Urdu translation will soon be made available for public use at the website of the Awqaf ministry. Urdu is an Indo-Aryan language spoken chiefly in South Asia. It is the official national language and lingua franca of Pakistan.