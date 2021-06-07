Date :Monday, June 7th, 2021 | Time : 17:39 |ID: 216521 | Print

Book “Tafsir of Holy Quran based on works of Imam Khomeini” published in Turkish

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The book “Tafsir of the Holy Quran based on the works of Imam Khomeini” was translated and published in Turkish.

The book “Tafsir of the Holy Quran based on the works of Imam Khomeini” was translated and published in Turkish, by Kowsar Publication Institute in Turkey and presented for enthusiasts.

This book, which is a collection of Quranic materials and exegesis based on the works of Imam Khomeini, and has been compiled in five volumes, was translated into Turkish in collaboration in collaboration of the “Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly” and the “The Institute for the Compilation and Publication of the Works of Imam Khomeini”.

This exquisite five-volume collection was published in Istanbul in the winter of 2020 by the publications of the Kowsar Institute, which belongs to the Turkish Shiites, and is now available to the public.

