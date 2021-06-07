First Iran-made COVID-19 medicine unveiled in Tehran

The Iran-made coronavirus medicine “Saliravira” has been unveiled at the Science and Technology Office of the vice presidency in Tehran in attendance of President of Pardis Technology Park Mahdi Safarinia, the Saliravira producer Reza Ramezani on Monday.

“Saliravira” is a new drug produced in four medicinal forms including tablets, nasal spray, oral spray, and inhaler drops.

This four-dimensional drug consists of nasal and oral sprays to eliminate viruses located in these areas, antiseptic pills and antivirals to eliminate blood viruses, and incense drops to reduce pulmonary complications.

Saliravira nasal spray and oral tablets are two common and reciprocal forms of medicine that are absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract.

The nasal spray of this drug is also absorbed in the capillary network of the nose, but Saliravira oral spray is a form that is not very common. This drug form has a local effect on the pharyngeal area and can be absorbed by oral mucosa.

The use of one or two doses of Saliravira may have positive effects on the treatment of COVID-19, but according to clinical trial results, four components should be used simultaneously to show their effectiveness.

The Iran-made coronavirus medicine completely herbal has passed clinical tests at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Imam Khomeini Hospital and has received a license from the Food and Drug Administration.

Saliravira has produced by the Iranian Meem company and is in the process of preparing to enter the country’s pharmaceutical market.