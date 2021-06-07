Date :Monday, June 7th, 2021 | Time : 18:04 |ID: 216531 | Print

In-Person Quran teaching sessions resume in Stockholm

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: With the coronavirus restrictions easing in Sweden, the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm announced the resumption of its in-person Quranic courses and other religious programs.

The center noted that the Swedish government has lifted some of the restrictions as of June 1.

Hence, it said, public programs can be held with the participation of maximum 50 people in closed venues and 500 individuals in open spaces.

Starting from Thursday, June 3, the weekly programs of the center are organized in-person with the observation of the health protocols, it added.

They include daily congregational prayers as well as recitation of the Kumayl Supplication and religious speeches on Thursdays, the center said.

It also noted that courses on reading the Quran and Tajweed will be organized in-person every Friday evening.

The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center holds various religious and cultural programs throughout the year for Muslims residing in Stockholm and nearby cities.

