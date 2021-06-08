https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-08 10:26:122021-06-08 10:26:12What is the ruling on opposing the governmental laws in Islamic and non-Islamic countries? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
What is the ruling on opposing the governmental laws in Islamic and non-Islamic countries? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about opposing governmental laws.
Question: Is it allowed to oppose governmental laws in Islamic and non-Islamic countries?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Generally, opposing the governmental laws and ruling system is not allowed in any country, especially in non-Islamic countries that opposing the laws by Muslims causes disrespect and destruct the image of Islam and other Muslims.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
