What is the ruling on opposing the governmental laws in Islamic and non-Islamic countries? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about opposing governmental laws.

Question: Is it allowed to oppose governmental laws in Islamic and non-Islamic countries?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Generally, opposing the governmental laws and ruling system is not allowed in any country, especially in non-Islamic countries that opposing the laws by Muslims causes disrespect and destruct the image of Islam and other Muslims.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

