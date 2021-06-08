What are the pillars of Islamic unity according to Imam Ali (AS)? / SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) introduced two Divine Pillars for unity of Muslims. The holy Quran: A significant part of the holy Quran is dedicated to social and political concepts. For example phrases such as unity (wahdah), Islamic nation (Ummah), brotherhood (Ukhuwwah) indicate the Quarnic education’s attention to social life of the human being, and the human societies and particularly paying special attention to Muslim societies. Considering this important characteristic of the holy Quran, in Sermon 18 of Nahjul Balaghah, Imam Ali (AS) reiterated the importance of the holy Quran in establishing unity by mentioning the phrase ‘their book is one’ (Kitabuhum Wahid). And Imam (AS) in Wisdom 369 also said: If people abandon the leadership of the Quran, and nothing except lines from it, is remained; (then) they will be divided and scattered. Prophethood (Nubuwwah): Imam Ali (AS) considers brotherhood and solidarity among Muslims as important achievements of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: The hearts of the good people fell in love with him (the Prophet (PBUH); and all the attentions were directed at him. As a blessing of his presence, God established friendship and kindness between hearts; and extinguished the flames of enmities, and made people kind and brothers to each other [1]. Also in Sermon 192, Imam Ali (AS) said: Look at the great Divine Blessings at the time of Be’that (prophetic mission) which God sent down on them, look how Allah (SWT) bonded their obedience with God’s religion, and with his (the Prophet (PBUH) invitation (to Islam), he (the Prophet (PBUH) established unity among them [2]. [1] Nahjul Balaghah, Page 178. [2] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 192.

