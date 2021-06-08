Religious TV channel for kids to be launched in Turkey

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A religious TV network for children is going to be launched in Turkey. President of the country’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Ali Erbas signed an agreement with the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation to establish the network.

It would be the first TV channel of its kind in Turkey, according to TRT Arabic. Earlier, Erbas said the main objective of Diyanet is promoting and spreading Islamic principles and values in the best way.

He said the organization will do its best to use the media to develop religious teachings in society. Turkey is a Muslim majority country in West Asia. Nearly 99 percent of the country’s population adhere to Islam. In Turkey, Diyanet is responsible for supervising Quranic and religious activities.