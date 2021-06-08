Quranic App Unveiled In Kuwait

The mobile app also provides other Quranic information such as Quranic terms and synonyms, how the Quran addresses individuals as well as the background of the Quranic verses.

Users of the application can also find that the verses were revealed in Mecca or Medina. It can be downloaded for android systems from aahkam.com or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.excellenceint.ahkam. Those willing to get more information about how to use the app can refer to https://youtu.be/XEJtf4o0wtQ.