Date :Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 | Time : 16:36 |ID: 216627 | Print

Quranic App Unveiled In Kuwait

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quranic app named “Ayat-ol-Ahkam” (verses of injunctions) has recently been unveiled in Kuwait. Produced by Sheikh Ali Hassan Ghaloum, it includes religious injunctions and jurisprudential issues which have been mentioned in the Holy Quran’s verses.

The mobile app also provides other Quranic information such as Quranic terms and synonyms, how the Quran addresses individuals as well as the background of the Quranic verses.

Users of the application can also find that the verses were revealed in Mecca or Medina. It can be downloaded for android systems from aahkam.com or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.excellenceint.ahkam. Those willing to get more information about how to use the app can refer to https://youtu.be/XEJtf4o0wtQ.

You might also like
Persian Gulf States’ approach to their Shia communities
“I thought if there really is a Compassionate and Merciful God, then I want that God for…
Saudi led-bloc extends Qatar demands deadline by 48 hours
Kuwaiti organizations call on parliament to pass a law "criminalizing normalization with Israel"
Syrian and Yemeni refugees deport from Kuwait
Kuwait to Provide Saudi Arabia with Ground Troops for War on Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *