Zarif meets with UN envoy on Yemen

Referring to the regrettable and difficult situation imposed on Yemenis through war and economic blockade, Khaji called on the UN and the global community to intervene more in the issue to stop the bloodshed in Yemen and lift the siege. Further, he expressed Iran’s readiness to dispatch humanitarian and medical aids to Yemen to help the country fight against the coronavirus.

The Saudi-led coalition has unleashed indiscriminate air raids on civilian targets in Yemen since March 26, 2015, which amounted to Crimes Against Humanity to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.