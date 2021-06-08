Date :Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 | Time : 16:53 |ID: 216644 | Print

Competition planned in Canada on Imam Reza’s (AS) birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Tasnim Association in Edmonton, Canada, plans to hold a competition on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Reza (AS). The association announced that June 25 is the deadline for participating in the competition, which is titled “The 8th Art”. The participants should add their artworks to the photo of the Minaret of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine.

The artworks can be a painting, photograph, poem, or a short prose which should be added to the side of the photo of the minaret. They should be sent to the telegram channel of the association at @tasnimsociety or emailed to info@tasnim.org.

Winners will be awarded in a ceremony to be held at the association on the auspicious occasion. Tasnim is a non-profit voluntary student group to provide non-political cultural, religious, educational and recreational services to Shia Muslim Iranian students and their families in Edmonton and to support them in developing their societies and bringing them together into a supportive group.

