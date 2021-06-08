Date :Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 | Time : 20:51 |ID: 216669 | Print

Saudi Arabia keen to reengage with Syria

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia is close to reaching an agreement on diplomatic normalisation with President Bashar al-Assad’s government, according to Al Jazeera.

“The political mood within the House of Saud has changed, many senior royals, particularly Mohammad bin Salman [MBS] himself, are keen to reengage with Assad”, according to a senior official from the Syrian opposition Free Officer’s Movement.

“The prevailing attitude can be defined as, ‘times have changed, the Arab Spring is history and the region is transitioning towards a new future, with new geopolitical characteristics,’” the official, who himself recently reconciled with Damascus after defecting to the Syrian opposition in the summer of 2011, added.

According to a Damascus-based official from the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs who was privy to the recent talks with Riyadh, “MBS is engaged in efforts to defuse tensions with The Islamic Republic of Iran by engaging with Syria.”

According to the official, “MBS instructed his team to reassure Syria that he does not want regime change against Bashar, and that Syria, as a brotherly Arab nation, should naturally be close to Saudi Arabia”.

