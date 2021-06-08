British FM met with Iraqi PM

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi met today (Tuesday) with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and his accompanying delegation.

Al-Kazemi praised the British position in supporting Iraq in the war on terrorism, emphasizing that the signing of the Strategic Political Cooperation Document between the two countries marks the culmination of progress and development in bilateral relations.

Noting that Iraq welcomes British support for economic reform, al-Kazemi stressed the importance of coordinating with international factions to conduct the upcoming elections by supporting the Electoral Commission and assisting it through international observers.

According to a statement from al-Kazemi’s office, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, ways to strengthen them, especially in the post-military phase of the international coalition to defeat ISIS, to develop economic, cultural, health and investment cooperation and to provide suitable conditions for large British companies in Iraq.

During the meeting, Dominic Raab emphasized Britain’s full support for Iraq and the government’s efforts to enforce the rule of law, as well as its regional role in reducing conflicts and overcoming the logic of wisdom rather than ongoing conflicts.

“Iraq’s leading role in the region is a testament to the Iraqi government’s future vision of the nature of stability and the factors that pacify it and ways to strengthen it in the region,” Raab said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English