Nabih Berri: Lebanon’s problem is 100% internal / This week is crucial

SHAFQANA- The speaker of the Lebanese parliament during a meeting with Joseph al-Qassifi, president of the Lebanese Writers’ Union, said: “This week is expected to be a crucial week because Lebanon can no longer tolerate it.”

Stating that there are a lot of contacts to remove obstacles to government formation, Barry in response to a question about the importance of a meeting at the Vatican next July said: “In my opinion, the Vatican meeting is very important, and it is important that it be held after the formation of the government, and it is a sincere invitation to support Lebanon at that time.”

The Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives noted: “Lebanon’s problem is one hundred percent internal, and my regret is more than that the international, Arab and world atmosphere is kinder than the Lebanese themselves, if you do not help yourself, you can not ask others for help.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English