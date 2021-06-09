Date :Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 | Time : 02:17 |ID: 216699 | Print

People need to speak up about hate in their community, says Muslim lawyer

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Following the killing of four Muslims in London, Ont., Faisal Joseph, former chairperson of the Association of London Muslims, says people ‘have a choice to make’ when they see hate. ‘We have to bring all of this out from the darkness and shine a light on it.’

 

You might also like
Canadian Judge Who Ordered Woman to Remove Hijab Loses Bid to Quash Investigation
American Muslims want to change the political narrative - Interview
Canadian Muslims opening mosque doors to public in Calgary
Letter from Canadian prime minister to Aung San Suu Kyi
Muslims denounce immigration website as fake
Islam awareness week in University of Windsor: 'We belong here'
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *