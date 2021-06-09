https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/4000.jpg 534 890 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-06-09 02:17:542021-06-09 02:56:56People need to speak up about hate in their community, says Muslim lawyer
People need to speak up about hate in their community, says Muslim lawyer
SHAFAQNA- Following the killing of four Muslims in London, Ont., Faisal Joseph, former chairperson of the Association of London Muslims, says people ‘have a choice to make’ when they see hate. ‘We have to bring all of this out from the darkness and shine a light on it.’
