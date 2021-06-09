What is the proper way of educating a human being?

SHAFAQNA – Education in true sense means to nurture the human being’s inner talents/capabilities; meaning we adapt ourselves to other human beings, and do not adapt others to our desires and aims. We must go and see what kind of talents and capabilities have been placed inside the human being by Allah (SWT), and nurture those talents. Then, in that situation, there is no issue of getting into the habit or getting out of the habit, the main issue is to nurture natural abilities [1].

[1] Fitrat wa Tarbiyat, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 45.