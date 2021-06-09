Who is the best creature of God?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) was asked: After the guiding leaders, who are the best creatures of God? Imam Ali (AS) replied: Scholars, because they invite to goodness. Again, Imam (AS) was asked: After Iblis and those who unjustly have taken your place with your title and rule in your land; who are the worst creatures of God? Imam Ali (AS) replied: Again scholars; whenever they get corrupted, because in this case they propagate falsehood and cover the truth. And about these people, Allah (SWT) said: They are those who God and those who curse; curse them except the ones who repent (to God) [1].

