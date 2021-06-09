Hassan Diab: We must build a government free of corruption

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of the Lebanese Government for the Advancement of Lebanese Affairs today (Wednesday) called for the formation of a government free of corruption, which he said has caused a major crisis in the country.

“Hassan Diab” wrote on his Twitter account on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the country’s internal security forces: “The demand is that we do not give over Lebanon today and build a government similar to our dreams; A Government of Institutions, Law, Justice, Security and Welfare. A government that respects its people and gives them social stability. A government free of corruption that has destroyed us and brought us the great crisis of today.

He praised the efforts of the Lebanese security forces and added: “Your sacrifices are intertwined with the history of Lebanon, its present and future. Every element in the internal security forces is a symbol of generosity and vigilance for the security of the people, the country, the society and the protection of its institutions.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English