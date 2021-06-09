Damascus’s response to US Secretary of State: Golan belongs to Syria

SHAFQANA- The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to remarks by US’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the occupied Golan Heights will always belong to Syria and is an occupied area.

The statement said that despite the US Secretary of State’s support for the Israeli [illegal] regime’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the claim of the Israeli regime’s sovereignty is against international law.

The Syrian government stressed that the Israeli regime’s illegal actions are being carried out under the constant support of the United States, and that the US recognition of the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights is a clear violation of international law.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English