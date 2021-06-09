Date :Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 | Time : 17:29 |ID: 216742 | Print

Damascus’s response to US Secretary of State: Golan belongs to Syria

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to remarks by US’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the occupied Golan Heights will always belong to Syria and is an occupied area.

The statement said that despite the US Secretary of State’s support for the Israeli [illegal] regime’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the claim of the Israeli regime’s sovereignty is against international law.

The Syrian government stressed that the Israeli regime’s illegal actions are being carried out under the constant support of the United States, and that the US recognition of the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights is a clear violation of international law.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Morocco agrees to normalize ties with Israel
Jordan protests and the danger of Alternative Homeland strategy
RESTRICTIONS ON PRESENCE OF QUDS' CHRISTIANS IN CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS
UNSC approves anti-Israeli settlement resolution, US refrains Veto
Turkish FM condemned Israel's ‘racist’ annexation plan
Palestine asked ICC urgent consideration to the crimes done by Israeli regime, settlers
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *