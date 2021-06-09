Date :Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 | Time : 18:55 |ID: 216766 | Print

Winners of Quran contest honored in Britain

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Winners of a Quran memorization and recitation contest held by Tebyan School affiliated to the Islamic Center of England were honored.

According to the center, the top 12 Quran memorizers and Qaris were awarded in a ceremony held on June 6.

It organized the Quran competition with the participation of 23 students of the school on the 12th day of the holy month of Ramadan, which fell on April 25.

The competition was held both virtually and in-person at the center with observation of the health protocols. The students of the 2020-2021 school year also received their Quranic courses certificates at the ceremony.

During the 9-month courses of the center, the students got acquainted with Islamic teachings, and Quran reading, Tajweed principles and Quran memorization and recitation.

