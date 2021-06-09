Araghchi: New round of Vienna talks to resume in coming days: Araghchi

Referring to the new round of Vienna talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araghchi said that the negotiations have reached a point where some key issues remain and must be decided.

He added that of course, disputes on the issues are not new, and they are about how the parties would return to the agreement.

Earlier, Araghchi, who also heads the Iranian delegation in talks in Vienna with G4+1 in a bid to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, said that the talks have made good progress but key issues are still unresolved that is yet to be discussed.

It is the other side that has to make tough decisions, Araghchi said, adding that Iran hopes they would be able to make such a decision.

The fifth round of Vienna talks between the remaining parties to the deal came to an end after 10 days of negotiations.

The delegations have gone back to their capitals for further consultations.

The latest round of Joint Commission meetings started on April 2 with a virtual conference and is pursued by other meetings in person in Vienna.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, and Russia have been attending the meetings as the JCPOA participants and a delegation from the United States in Vienna holding talks with the Europeans.

Iran has stated that it wasn’t going to have any direct or indirect talks with the US representatives as it deems such talks unnecessary.

The US has indicated that it’s willing to rejoin the JCPOA, after the 2018 withdrawal by the Trump administration, but has yet to take the first step which Iran insists must be from the American side.