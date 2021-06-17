Afghanistan’s Shia Muslims story with frequent episodes of ethnic cleansing, social & economic exclusion

SHAFAQNA- The history of Afghanistan’s Shia Muslims has been punctuated by frequent episodes of ethnic cleansing, mass dispossession, forced displacement, enslavement and social and economic exclusion.

The majority of Afghanistan’s Shias are members of the Hazara minority, who occupy the center of the country geographically but for decades were shunted to the fringes politically and excluded from political and military posts.

Hazaras are one of the ethnic groups or ‘tribes’ of Afghanistan directly recognised by the Afghan constitution. Most of the Hazara in Afghanistan are Shia Muslims.

In the Sunni-majority Afghanistan, Hazaras have been long discriminated because of their religious beliefs and physical features.

Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, Hazara have improved their position in society.

Benefitting from migration and rapid developments in education and work opportunities in Afghanistan, Hazaras have advanced their position strongly after 2001.

Sources note that the situation of the Hazaras has improved since 2001, including politically. Nevertheless, an increase of violations by the extremist groups against the Hazara was reported between 2016 and April 2020, according to justice.gov.

While Afghans of all ethnicities feel uncertain about Afghanistan’s future, DFAT assesses that the Hazaras’ previous experience of life under the Taliban and earlier episodes of discrimination have caused many to feel particular concern about the long-term prospects for their community. This concern is an important factor contributing to the decision of many Hazaras to leave Afghanistan.

Discrimination in access to employment

Sources report that ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan faced discrimination in access to employment in 2019.

Despite official prohibition of discrimination, Hazaras reportedly face difficulties in accessing senior government positions. Government jobs are not very accessible to Hazaras.

Hazara Areas are lacking basic infrastructure

Areas inhabited by the Hazara, including Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, were in 2018 reported as among the least developed in the country, lacking basic infrastructure.

AP cites a Hazara community leader in Dasht-e-Barchi as stating that “Hazaras are treated like “third-class citizens” in Kabul” and that areas of the city dominated by other ethnic groups “have more paved roads and access to schools, clinics and services.”

The majority of the residents in Dasht-e-Barchi are “deprived of basic facilities,” such as adequate water and sanitation.

The AAN analyst similarly stated that Dasht-e-Barchi is relatively poor, overcrowded, offers few work opportunities, and lacks sufficient government infrastructure, such as schools and roads.

Article 22 of the Constitution forbids any kind of discrimination or distinction between the citizens of Afghanistan, Assets mentioned.

The Constitution allows courts to apply Shia law in cases involving Shias

Afghan constitution allows for the use of Shia jurisprudence in personal matters involving Shias. Since 2009, Shia Muslims in Afghanistan have their own personal status law.

Hazaras are in danger of massacres

Afghan Shias and ethnic Hazaras would be in danger of massacres and even annihilation.

The fear of terrorist attacks among the Shia community is on the rise after tens of deadly terrorist attacks were carried out by ISIS against Shia mosques, protests, civil gatherings, educational centers and sports clubs that have killed and injured hundreds of Shias over the past two years.

A 2019 survey by the Asia Foundation revealed that Hazaras are more likely to cite insecurity as a reason to leave Afghanistan than other ethnic groups in the country (81.7 % of the respondents).