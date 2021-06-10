Date :Thursday, June 10th, 2021 | Time : 01:16 |ID: 216792 | Print

A massive fire in occupied Jerusalem led to evacuation of residents

SHAFAQNA- Widespread fires in occupied Jerusalem led to evacuating  residents and closing roads, Palestinian sources reported.

A large fire broke out in the Jabal al-Rih area near the towns of Neve Ilan and Ma’aleh HaHamisha in the Abu Ghosh area of ​​Jerusalem.

Several fire brigades are extinguishing the fire with the help of four firefighting planes at the scene.

Israeli news sources said that due to the severity and extent of the incident, the fire continues and the firefighting work has so far failed.

On the other hand, the Israeli regime police started evacuating the residents close to the place of the fire and the surrounding roads are closed.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

