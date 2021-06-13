PJS reports 337 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in May

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) documented 337 Israeli violations against journalists and the media in the occupied Palestinian territories in May.

The Syndicate said it monitored and documented 337 violations against journalists, of which 110 were in Gaza and 227 in the West Bank.

Report added that three journalists were killed during the Israeli offensive on Gaza, 41 offices and media institutions were completely destroyed and 32 were partially destroyed, while homes of 27 journalists were targeted with missiles, Middle east monitor reported.

Moreover, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, 227 violations against journalists were documented, which included the detention of journalists, prevention of media coverage and deliberate targeting of media staff.

The syndicate reported that 31 journalists were shot and injured, 32 suffocated from tear gas and others were injured after being deliberately targeted with stun grenades.

The syndicate documented 12 arrests, 15 cases of confiscation and destruction of equipment, in addition to banning journalists’ access to Jerusalem.