Why corruption of five groups in society can be destructive?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The corruption of the population is caused by the elite of the society. The elite are divided into five groups:

Scholars who are guides toward God The righteous ones who are the path to God The traders who are trustees of God The fighters who are God’s helpers The rulers who are guardians of God’s created ones

Therefore, if the scholar is greedy and wealth-gatherer, who else must be asked for guidance? And if the righteous is inclined towards the world and what the people have, then who else can be followed? And if the traders are disloyal and do not pay Zakat, who else can be trusted? And if the soldier is pretentious and has eyes only to attain wealth, who else is going to defend Muslims? And if the ruler is cruel and carry out his decrees and orders through oppression and injustice, then who can take back the right of the oppressed from the oppressor? Swear to God, nothing destroyed people except greedy scholars, righteous ones who seek the world, disloyal traders, hypocrite fighters and oppressive rulers [1].

[1] Qorarul Hekam, Translated by Ansari, Page 542.