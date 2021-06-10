What is the right condition for Dua to be accepted according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – In the beginning of Ayah 60 of Surah Ghafir, Allah (SWT) said: “And your God says: Call on Me (God); I (God) will answer your Dua (prayer).” It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Call on God in a way that you are certain your Dua will be accepted; and know that Allah (SWT) does not accept Dua from a neglectful heart [1]. Therefore, Allah (SWT) does not accept (Dua) from unaware and neglectful heart. The main point here is the unawareness of Divine Knowledge and Divine Ability by the one who calls on God. So when a person recites a Dua, must do it without any doubt or neglect in the heart, and be aware and certain about Divine Knowledge and Divine Ability, and be certain about acceptance of Dua by Allah (SWT).

[1] Beharul Anwaar, (Published in Beirut), Vol. 90, Page 321.