Progress in formation of Lebanese government after meeting of dual Shia coalition and Gebran Bassil

SHAFAQNA- A meeting between the dual Shia coalition (Hezbollah and the Amal movement) and the Lebanese National Movement to examine the removal of obstacles to forming a government was positive, Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed network reported.

The network added: “The meeting between Hassan Khalil, the political deputy secretary general of Hezbollah, and Ali Hassan Khalil, the political deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and the head of the Amal movement, with Gebran Bassil, the head of the National Free Movement, was so positive that it froze relations after a stormy meeting in the previous meeting.”

Al-Jadeed continued: “In this meeting, the distribution of ministerial posts between the Lebanese tribes was discussed and an agreement was reached on a large part of the ministerial posts, and Bassil agreed to resign from the Ministry of Energy, on the condition that due to Electoral and presidential calculations between the parties should not be given to the Al-Mard movement.

According to the network, there was no mention of the introduction of two Christian ministers in the meeting, and the two sides are waiting for a meeting between Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

