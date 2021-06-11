Can a woman refuse to go to husband’s house because it is not suitable for her? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fdfdfdfd640x451-1-1-511x400-1.jpg 400 511 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-11 03:13:502021-06-11 03:13:50Can a woman refuse to go to husband’s house because it is not suitable for her? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the suitable residence.
Question: If there is no condition is set; can a woman refuse to go to husband’s house because it is not suitable for her and asks for Nafaqah (financial support from husband)?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the house is suitable according to her social status considering the situation of her husband, must accept and obey; otherwise is not entitled to Nafaqah.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
