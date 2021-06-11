Can a woman refuse to go to husband’s house because it is not suitable for her? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the suitable residence.

Question: If there is no condition is set; can a woman refuse to go to husband’s house because it is not suitable for her and asks for Nafaqah (financial support from husband)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the house is suitable according to her social status considering the situation of her husband, must accept and obey; otherwise is not entitled to Nafaqah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA