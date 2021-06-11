Who is able to distinguish between the truth and the falsehood according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – At the end of Ayah 282 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) said: “Adopt Divine Piety (Taqwa) in order that God teaches you extra things.” And in Ayah 29 of Surah Al-Anfal, Allah (SWT) said: “O’ you who believe, if you adopt Divine Piety (Taqwa), God will grant you Forqan (the power of recognition between the truth and the falsehood), and remove from you all evil (that may affect) you; for Allah (SWT) is the Master of Grace unbounded.”

According to the above holy Ayahs, true knowledge is originated from Divine Piety; even the power of recognition between the truth and the falsehood, good and bad, is for those who have adopted Divine Piety (Taqwa). Therefore, according to the holy Quran, the one who has not adopted Divine Piety is not (truly) knowledgeable; that is why it must be said: The one, who loses Divine Piety, loses the (true) knowledge. That is why; it is narrated from the infallible (AS) who said: No (true) knowledge can be gained without adopting Divine Piety [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 17.