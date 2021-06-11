Global Child labour increases for first time in two decades: UN

In a joint report, the International Labour Organization and the UN children’s agency UNICEF said the number in child labour stood at 160 million at the start of 2020 — an increase of 8.4 million in four years. The hike began before the pandemic hit and marks a dramatic reversal of a downward trend that had seen child labour numbers shrink by 94 million between year 2000 and 2016, it said.

Just as the Covid-19 crisis was beginning to pick up steam, nearly one in 10 children globally were stuck in child labour. While the percentage of children in child labour remained the same as in 2016, population growth meant that the numbers rose significantly. And the pandemic risks worsening the situation significantly, the agencies said.

Some regions have fared worse than others. Sub-Saharan Africa’s population growth, extreme poverty and lack of social protection schemes have pushed an additional 16.6 million children into child labour in just four years. And the coronavirus pandemic is threatening progress made in the Asia Pacific as well as Latin America and the Caribbean, the ILO and UNICEF warned, according to AlJazeera.

Nearly 28 percent of children aged five to 11 years and 35 percent of children 12 to 14 engaged in child labour are not in school, according to the report. The UN agencies also called for adequate social protection, including universal child benefits.

They warned that unless urgent action is taken to help ballooning numbers of families plunging into poverty, nearly 50 million more kids could be forced into child labour over the next two years. The report said that If the latest projections of poverty increases due to the pandemic materialise, another nine million children will be pushed into child labour by the end of 2022, France 24 reported.