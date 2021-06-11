https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/B341891C-D293-45C5-9700-AAA8E32C2FFD.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-11 22:00:572021-06-11 22:29:57Photos: Floral design of Lady Masoumah (S.A) holy shrine on the eve of her birthday anniversary
Photos: Floral design of Lady Masoumah (S.A) holy shrine on the eve of her birthday anniversary
SHAFAQNA- The flower arranging ceremony of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) was held on Friday morning, on the occasion of the beginning of the Decade of Dignity, observing the health procedures.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
