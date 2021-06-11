Date :Friday, June 11th, 2021 | Time : 22:00 |ID: 216905 | Print

Photos: Floral design of Lady Masoumah (S.A) holy shrine on the eve of her birthday anniversary



SHAFAQNA- The flower arranging ceremony of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) was held on Friday morning, on the occasion of the beginning of the Decade of Dignity, observing the health procedures.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

