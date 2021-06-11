Amnesty International: China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims amounts to crimes against humanity

SHAFAQNA- The China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims amounts to “crimes against humanity”, Amnesty International said in a new report.

In a 160-page document that includes testimonies from former detainees in camps in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, Amnesty detailed what it called “systematic state-organised mass imprisonment, torture and persecution amounting to crimes against humanity”.

“The Chinese authorities have created a dystopian hellscape on a staggering scale,” Amnesty’s secretary general Agnès Callamard said. “Muslim minorities face crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations,” she added. “It should shock the conscience of humanity that massive numbers of people have been subjected to brainwashing, torture and other degrading treatment in internment camps, while millions more live in fear amid a vast surveillance apparatus.”

Torture and other ill-treatment are systematic in the camps and every aspect of daily life is regimented in an effort to forcibly instil secular, homogeneous Chinese nation and Communist party ideals, the 160-page report said. Since early 2017, huge numbers of Uighur men and women as well as other Muslim ethnic minorities have been arbitrarily detained or imprisoned, the report said. They include hundreds of thousands who have been sent to prisons in addition to the one million the UN estimates to have been sent to the internment camps, according to Al Jazeera.

All of the more than 50 former detainees that Amnesty interviewed said they had been detained for conduct such as possessing a religious-themed picture or communicating with someone abroad. They said beatings, sleep deprivation and overcrowding were common, and in “extraordinarily regimented” internment camps they had no privacy or autonomy and risked harsh punishments. Some detainees reported being tortured multiple times, while others said they were forced to watch their cellmates being tortured.