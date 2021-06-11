Al-Sisi meets with Bin Salman in Sharm El-Sheikh

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met today (Friday) with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Al-Sisi posted a picture with Bin Salman on his Facebook page and announced: “Today, I was happy to meet my brother Mohammed bin Salman. Our meeting focused on ways to develop mutual relations between our countries, as well as our views on regional and international issues of common concern.”

Al-Sisi continued: “I am always proud of the outstanding relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia at both the official and popular levels.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English