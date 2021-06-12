The Noble Descent of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A)

SHAFAQNA-

Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A) the Blessed and the Gracious Divine Lady from the Holy Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) was born in the holy city of Medina on the First Day of the month of Dhu al-Qa’dah 173 A.H. Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A) was the most learned scholar and very pious lady and was greatly revered by the Holy Imams (A.S). She was buried in the holy city of Qum (Iran) and her holy shrine is every year visited by millions of the lovers of Holy Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

The Learned Divine Lady from the Holy Ahlul Bayt (A.S)

Hadrat Masoumeh (S.A) was brought up in a very noble family. She was daughter of the Holy Imam [Imam Musa al-Kazim (A.S)], the sister of the Holy Imam [Imam Reza (A.S)] and the aunt of the Holy Imam [Imam Muhammad Taqi al-Jawad (A.S)]. She was taught all the Islamic sciences by Imam Musa al-Kazim (A.S) and Imam Reza (A.S) and she transmitted traditions (Ahadith) from them. She became famous as the Learned Lady and Muhaddithah (the Learned Lady who transmitted Ahadith).

The traditions quoted by Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) are among the most authentic traditions which are present in various books of traditions.

She was Masoumeh (the Immaculate)

Hazrat Fatima bint Musa al-Kazim (A.S) was most pious, noble and reverend lady. Like her holy grandmother Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) she was always busy in performing Salaat (prayers) and kept fast most of the days. She was greatly respected and revered by her holy father Imam Musa al-Kazim (A.S) and her elder brother Imam Reza (A.S). She becomes famous as Masoumeh (the Immaculate) during her lifetime. Imam Reza (A.S) has said about Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A) “Whoever performs the Ziyarah of ‘Fatima Masoumeh’ in Qum is like the person who has performed my Ziyarah”.

Karimah-i Ahlul Bayt (A.S)

Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A) is also considered as Karimah-i Ahlul Bayt (A.S) because she was very kind and gracious. Thousands of miracles have been recorded at the holy grave of her and she fulfills the rightful wishes of the believers and she miraculously heals incurable patients. Imam Sadiq (A.S) has quoted “By the intercession of Fatima Masoumeh (S.A) all my Shias will enter the paradise”.

Passing away of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A)

In the year 200 A.H. a year after the forced migration of Imam Reza (A.S) from Medina to Marw in Khorasan by the reigning Abbasid caliph Mamun, Hazrat Masoumeh accompanied by her brothers left Medina for Khorasan to meet her elder brother Imam Reza (A.S). When they reached Saveh in central Iran they were attacked by the Abbasid army and many of his brothers were mercilessly martyred. A lady servant on the orders of the Abbasid commander poisoned Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) during her stay in Saveh.

Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) became severely ill and in this condition she migrated to Qum where the Shias of the city warmly welcomed her. The effect of poisoning increased during her short stay in Qum and she attained martyrdom on 10th of Rabi al-Thani 201 A.H. Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) had great longing to meet her brother Imam Reza (A.S) but due to her sudden death she could not meet him. Imam Reza (A.S) was deeply grieved when he came to know about the demise of her beloved sister Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A).

The Merits of the Ziyarah of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A)

There are many traditions from the Holy Imams (A.S) recommending the Shias to perform the Ziyarah of the holy grave of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) in the holy city of Qum.

Imam Ali Reza (A.S) said: “Whoever performs the Ziyarah of Fatima Masoumeh (S.A) will be awarded heaven”. Also: “Whoever performs the Ziyarah of ‘Fatima Masoumeh’ with the knowledge of her status will attain paradise”.

Imam Muhammad Taqi al-Jawad (A.S) said: “Whoever performs the Ziyarah of my aunt [Fatima Masoumeh (S.A)] in Qum will enter paradise”.

This article borrowed from Almujtaba Islamic network.