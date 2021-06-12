Zahid Quraishi confirmed as first Muslim federal judge
SHAFAQNA-
Quraishi also holds the distinction of being the first person of Asian American heritage to sit on the federal bench in New Jersey.
At the same time, Quraishi became involved in Riker Danzig’s diversity initiatives and in June was appointed chief diversity officer, according to the firm’s website.
Quraishi is one of a diverse slate of 11 names that President Biden put forward in March, calling them a “trailblazing slate of nominees.” Quraishi is the third Biden judicial nominee overall to be confirmed by the Senate.
President Barrack Obama had nominated Washington, D.C., attorney Abid Riaz Qureshi to Washington D.C.’s U.S. District Court in September of 2016 to fill a seat vacated by Judge Rosemary M. Collyer, but the nomination was not acted on by the Senate by the end of that congressional session in January 2017.
Earlier this year, the influential Harvard Law Review appointed its first Muslim president since the journal was founded in 1887.
