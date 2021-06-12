Macron: France and its partners are working on a financial mechanism for Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France was working with its partners to create a financial mechanism to make sure that vital public services can continue to work in Lebanon.

“We are technically working with several partners in the international community so that at some point, (…) if the absence of government persisted, we could succeed in preserving a system under international constraint, which would then allow the funding of essential activities and support for the Lebanese people,” Macron told a news conference.

He said he would continue to defend a roadmap he proposed last September by putting “maximum pressure” on the various parties. The roadmap envisages a government that would take steps to tackle endemic corruption and implement reforms needed to trigger billions of dollars of international aid, Reuters reported.