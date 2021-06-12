The main point of Ayahs 54 and 55 of Surah Al-Qamar

SHAFAQNA – In the holy Ayahs 54 and 55 of Surah Al-Qamar, Allah (SWT) said: “As to the Righteous ones, they will be in the midst of Gardens and Rivers. In a station (seat) of the Truth, in the presence of a Supreme Ruler [Allah (SWT)].” In these holy Ayahs, Allah (SWT) explained that the righteous ones are in lofty positions, but as the servants of God you should request from God to be appointed as the leader of these individuals, so that you are one step (level) higher than them. Therefore, a person must have high aspirations in life, and plan for high aims and with reliance on God and with the hope of Divine Success move in this way (the Path of the Truth).