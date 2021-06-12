One Million Quran copies in ten languages distributed in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Affairs Ministry of Saudi Arabia has distributed one million copies of the Holy Quran with translation in ten languages.

The ministry said the copies have been printed in cooperation with King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran. It said 413 Islamic institutes and propagation centers have received the copies, Makkah Newspaper reported.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, the minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia, hailed the cooperation of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran in the plan.

He said it has been an effective step in promoting Quranic sciences among the youth. King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran is a printing plant located in Medina, Saudi Arabia that publishes the Quran in Arabic and other languages.