Date :Saturday, June 12th, 2021 | Time : 16:06 |ID: 217023 | Print

One Million Quran copies in ten languages distributed in Saudi Arabia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Affairs Ministry of Saudi Arabia has distributed one million copies of the Holy Quran with translation in ten languages.

The ministry said the copies have been printed in cooperation with King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran. It said 413 Islamic institutes and propagation centers have received the copies, Makkah Newspaper reported.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, the minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia, hailed the cooperation of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran in the plan.

He said it has been an effective step in promoting Quranic sciences among the youth. King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran is a printing plant located in Medina, Saudi Arabia that publishes the Quran in Arabic and other languages.

You might also like
Saudi Crown Prince teleconversation with King of Jordan
Australia asked by prominent rights group to stop arms sales to Saudi, UAE over Yemen war
Saudi Arabia set to execute 14 death row prisoners - No turning back said Saudi official
Saudi Arabia and women – the intolerable cruelty of Wahhabism
Tunisian woman sentenced to six months for Quran desecration
Analyst: UAE and Saudi Arabia are loyal servants of US imperialism+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *