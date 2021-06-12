Iran, G4+1 begin new round of talks in Vienna

The meeting between Iran and other remaining participants to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – seek to discuss the lifting of US unilateral sanctions against Tehran which will pave the way for Washington’s probable joining the accord.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who also heads the Iranian delegation to the talks, arrived in Vienna earlier in the day.

The first round of talks was held virtually in early May, in which participants agreed to continue talks in person in Vienna. The US has indirectly participated in the talks.