Date :Saturday, June 12th, 2021 | Time : 18:07 |ID: 217042 | Print

Iran, G4+1 begin new round of talks in Vienna

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: The sixth JCPOA Joint Commission meeting has reportedly begun in the Austrian capital on Saturday evening.

The meeting between Iran and other remaining participants to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – seek to discuss the lifting of US unilateral sanctions against Tehran which will pave the way for Washington’s probable joining the accord.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who also heads the Iranian delegation to the talks, arrived in Vienna earlier in the day.

The first round of talks was held virtually in early May, in which participants agreed to continue talks in person in Vienna. The US has indirectly participated in the talks.

You might also like
Iran's medical aid delivered to Afghan Health Ministry
Ali Rabeie, Hormuz Peace Endeavor, Iran Ali Rabeie: Ensuring Persian Gulf security endogenous in HOPE initiative
Jenkins: Impeachment situation, may make Trump readier to privilege Iran
Tehran to host Islamic Human Rights Conference on weekend
Online campaign reaches 100,000 signatures to lift US sanctions against Iran
Sheikh Isa Qassim: Islamic Ummah is a nation that practices patience, has insight and takes right and…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *